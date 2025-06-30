Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $90,000 Investment in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exelon by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Exelon by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,329,000 after purchasing an additional 732,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $6,795,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.