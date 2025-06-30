Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 890 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 45,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

