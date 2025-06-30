Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 68,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.61 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

