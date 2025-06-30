Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 794.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,687,361.23. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1%

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.05%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

