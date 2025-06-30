Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTC opened at $76.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3295 dividend. This represents a $3.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

