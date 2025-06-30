Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 132 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARM were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ARM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

ARM opened at $165.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.61, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $131.35. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

