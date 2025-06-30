Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 142 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,916,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,784,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,952,000 after buying an additional 261,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,969,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $163.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

