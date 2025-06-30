Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 20 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $563.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $566.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

