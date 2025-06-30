Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 272 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 611.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FJUL opened at $51.45 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.