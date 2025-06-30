Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 447 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 240,941 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,212,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,444,000 after acquiring an additional 145,943 shares during the period. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,595,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $106.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $112.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

