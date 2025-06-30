Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 447 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2025

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 240,941 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,212,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,444,000 after acquiring an additional 145,943 shares during the period. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,595,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $106.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $112.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.