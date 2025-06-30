Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $95,000 Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNOM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,974,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

