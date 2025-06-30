Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3,336.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $189,483.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,778.62. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.16, for a total transaction of $3,318,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,771,906.40. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $502.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.31. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a twelve month low of $409.22 and a twelve month high of $796.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.64, a quick ratio of 17.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.25 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.