Critical Analysis: Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and Green Thumb Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.05 $36.27 million $0.21 25.00

Analyst Ratings

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Volatility and Risk

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has a beta of -869.32, meaning that its stock price is 87,032% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

