Critical Comparison: Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) versus Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pioneer Bankshares pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp $36.16 million 1.31 $4.78 million N/A N/A Pioneer Bankshares $19.82 million 1.32 $2.68 million $3.08 8.47

Ballston Spa Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Bankshares 15.17% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pioneer Bankshares beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. The company also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; retirement plans; college planning services; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; special needs and disability trusts; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, and digital payments. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

About Pioneer Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. Further, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed, and variable annuities. Additionally, the company provides personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.