Critical Contrast: Zalando (ZLNDY) & Its Competitors

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) is one of 60 public companies in the "RETAIL – APP/SHOE" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Zalando to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.51% 10.45% 3.36% Zalando Competitors -6.38% 2.18% 1.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zalando and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $11.44 billion $271.71 million 28.39 Zalando Competitors $5.95 billion $362.55 million 53.88

Analyst Recommendations

Zalando has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Zalando is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zalando and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 0 0 1 1 3.50 Zalando Competitors 871 4915 5299 112 2.42

As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Zalando’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zalando has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Zalando has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zalando beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

