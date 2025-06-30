CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $7,465,050.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CRWD opened at $499.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.81. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $506.35.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $3,261,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 216,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 132,463 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

