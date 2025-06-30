CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5,715.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $305.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.68. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $278,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,973.13. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total value of $41,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,906.70. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,546. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.