CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

