CVA Family Office LLC Buys 802 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.30 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.