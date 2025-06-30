Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.81.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.8%

AMZN opened at $223.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.26 and its 200 day moving average is $208.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

