Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $513.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.14. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

