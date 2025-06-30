Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 124.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $124.12 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,322.18. This trade represents a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,482,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,688,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

