DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $662,167.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,855. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.99 per share, with a total value of $249,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,299.52. This represents a 26.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $202.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.