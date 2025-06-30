DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) versus CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Head-To-Head Comparison

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $228.14 million 7.94 $70.52 million $0.30 34.27 CV $25.67 million 0.02 -$18.15 million N/A N/A

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 7 2 3.10 CV 0 0 0 0 0.00

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.28, indicating a potential upside of 58.31%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than CV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 18.57% 6.06% 2.88% CV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats CV on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

