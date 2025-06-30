Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stake Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 235,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 25.0%

BATS DISV opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

