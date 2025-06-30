Diversified Trust Co Acquires 166 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $317,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,117.49. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 10,365 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $809,195.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,382.50. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,123 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

