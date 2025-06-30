Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $3,931,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $217.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average of $204.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

