Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 159.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $163.68 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.90 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

