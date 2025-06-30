Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $775,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,305. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,087 shares of company stock worth $936,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

