Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $656.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $661.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

