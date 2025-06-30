Diversified Trust Co Buys 326 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $724,720,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826,287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16,786.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,891,000 after acquiring an additional 779,721 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,867,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,993,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $122.37 and a 1 year high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

