Diversified Trust Co Buys 475 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

