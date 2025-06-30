Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,394,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $131.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

