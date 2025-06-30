Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,373,000 after buying an additional 3,418,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ONEOK by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,045,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $81.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

