Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

