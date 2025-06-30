Diversified Trust Co Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ LANC opened at $171.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.81. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.14 and a 12 month high of $202.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

View Our Latest Report on Lancaster Colony

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.