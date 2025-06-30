Diversified Trust Co Has $699,000 Stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals Company has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 232.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

