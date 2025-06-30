Diversified Trust Co Has $890,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,629,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $236.96 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

