Diversified Trust Co Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $61.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

