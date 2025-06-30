Diversified Trust Co Invests $633,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,005,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $412,258,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,950,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.00.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $531.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $535.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

