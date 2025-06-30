Diversified Trust Co Invests $666,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

