Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Twilio were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,056,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $122.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $1,332,467.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,704,758.29. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,304 shares of company stock worth $2,841,735 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.39.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

