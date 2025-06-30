Diversified Trust Co Purchases 21 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.3%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $700.97 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.05. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.