Diversified Trust Co Purchases 333 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Novartis by 11.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 51.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $120.30 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

