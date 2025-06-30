Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,933,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $124,253,000. Amundi increased its position in Corning by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,436 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Corning by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,869,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $92,522,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GLW opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

