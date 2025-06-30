Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WEC opened at $103.09 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

