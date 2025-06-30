Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $577,551.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,031.80. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $203,341.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,557.92. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $785,288. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

