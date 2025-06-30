Diversified Trust Co Sells 15,358 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $49.69 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

