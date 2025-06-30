Diversified Trust Co Sells 320 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 197,115 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $68.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.27.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

