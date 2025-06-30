Diversified Trust Co Sells 345 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Federal Signal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 19.2% in the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal stock opened at $104.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. Federal Signal Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

